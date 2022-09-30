Hosting the Saint Cloud Apollo Eagles, on Sept. 29, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving picked up a 121-65 victory. Fergus had a bevy of first place finishes.
“Karlie Petersen earned a personal record in the 100-yard fly and Aisling Cox swam a personal record in the 500-yard freestyle,” noted Otters coach Rachel Cox.
All three relays came in first place. The 200-yard medley relay finished with a time of two minutes 4.98 seconds (Estee VerSteeg, Mayah Fear, Petersen and Aisling). A time of 1:48.68 for the 200-yard freestyle relay (Alexis Wellman, Fear, Petersen and VerSteeg) and 4:13.99 for the 400-yard freestyle relay (Olivia Jensen, Ava Api, Aisling and Wellman).
Petersen’s first place time in the fly was 1:13.78 and Aisling’s first place 500-yard time was 6:02.88. Fear was first in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle (:27.34 and 1:01.86, respectively).
In the 200-yard individual medley, VerSteeg captured the title, with a time of 2:26.25. She was also first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.49)
Wellman’s first place time in the 200-yard freestyle was 2:10.57 and in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:10.84.
For the diving department, Elsa Bailly was second with 159.25 points.
Fergus will return to action, on Oct. 6, at Willmar.
