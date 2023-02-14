Fergus swimmers excel at conference meet

The 2023 Central Lakes Conference boys swimming and diving championships were held at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, on Feb. 11. Brainerd won the team title with 459.50 points, followed by Sartell-Saint Stephen (391), Alexandria (357), Sauk (326.50), Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker (238), Fergus (221.50), Saint Cloud Apollo (218) and Willmar (109.50).
“We swam well. Probably our best overall performance as a team in several years,” stated Otters coach Randy Hansen. “Congratulations to Matthew Tuel on his All-Conference Honorable Mention in the 200-yard Freestyle. The Otters also won the sportsmanship award for the season which is a nice honor as well. Now we focus on the section meet in two weeks. Hopefully all of our hard work so far pays off then.”
Here is a look at the Fergus results:
200-yard medley relay
8. Fergus Falls one minute 52.31 seconds (Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Christian Reed), 11. Fergus Falls 1:56.73 (Reece Hansen, William Ness-Ludwig, Landon Votava, Ethan Strande)
200-yard freestyle
6. Matthew Tuel (FF) 1:56.23, 11. Christian Reed (FF) 2:01.59, 18. Landon Votava (FF) 2:04.13
