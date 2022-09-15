At Rocori, on Sept. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team came up short in the Central Lakes Conference match, 113.5 to 68.5.
Estee VerSteeg captured a pair of titles. In the 200-yard individual medley, she finished with a time of two minutes 26.62 seconds. Her other title came in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.01).
Alexis Wellman was runner up in the 500-yard freestyle (6:15.95) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:15.09). Karlie Petersen also had a runner up finish, coming in with a time of :28.20, in the 50-yard freestyle.
The relay teams for the Otters fared well, with runner up finishes in three events.
Aisling Cox, Mayah Fear, Petersen and VerSteeg teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay (2:08.25). For the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team consisted of Fear, Petersen, VerSteeg and Wellman (1:49.84). Lastly, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Olivia Jensen, Ava Api, Cox and Wellman finished with a time of 4:18.49.
“Despite the loss, we had a lot of great swims,” stated Otters coach Rachel Cox. “VerSteeg continues to have a great season earning first place finishes.”
Fergus travels to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice, on Sept. 15.
