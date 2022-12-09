Fergus takes advantage of extra man in road win

Continuing their early season road expedition, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team overcame a 2-1 deficit after the first period to post a 5-2 win at Sauk Rapids/Rice, on Dec. 8.
Fergus got off to a hot start as Kellen Stenstrom scored just 16 seconds in the game, on an assist from Shane Zierden. Sauk Rapids would knot things up on a power play goal just over halfway through the first period. They then snagged the lead late in the first.
After the first intermission, the Otters took advantage of power play opportunities, scoring three times in the second with the man advantage, in a span of 91 seconds.
Jack Welde tied the game at two, off a feed from Joey Johnson. Brayden Nelson and Stenstrom set up Colin Becker for the go-ahead-goal a minute later and then Michael Schmidt capped off the streak, with Sam Dirkman picking up the helper.
Zierden capped off the scoring in the third period, off of a feed from Ethan McGuiness and Becker.
“Our power play came alive in the second period,” mentioned Fergus coach Mike Donaghue. “We played a good game after the first period as we managed the puck much better the last two periods.”
Moving to 2-2 on the year, the Otters will be at Brainerd, on Dec. 13, in another Central Lakes Conference game.
Their first home game of the season will be on Dec. 15, hosting Willmar.
