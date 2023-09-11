Fergus tennis ends week with split

On Sept. 8, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team traveled to Moorhead to take on both the Spuds and the Lumberjacks of Bemidji. They had battles all day long with a lot of very close and three-set matches.
First up for the Otters was Bemidji. Bemidji has a very solid doubles lineup and they showed up and proved just that. The Fergus wins in the 5-2 loss came atop the singles lineup with Isabella Abrahams and Ruby Ellison both winning quickly at 6-1, 6-1. Another very notable match was the second doubles team of Hannah Anderson and Clara Stephan. After dropping a set, Anderson and Stephan played some of their best tennis of the season to earn the second set and force a full third set. These seniors did a very nice job of playing clean tennis. They were aggressive, lobbed well and kept their groundies away from Bemidji's net players. They ended up falling just short in the third set at 7-5, but it was really great tennis from this duo. Three of the Otters losses were in three sets, so they were right there in contention with a strong Lumberjack lineup.
Next up for the Otters was Moorhead. Fergus won the match 5-2 with some really stellar singles play throughout the lineup and solid doubles matches as well. Ellison pulled off a nice second set tie-break to earn a straight set win at second singles. Layla Zosel and Kaia Ness both earned fairly routine wins, at third and fourth singles, as well.
“Zosel is striking the ball so well right now. She's moving girls around and grinding out points. She's done a very nice job of keeping balls deep in the court and staying offensive in her matches,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “Ness has also been stroking the ball well. She's taking advantage of her solid net skills and approaching and coming into the net when she gets the chance. Her style of aggressive play isn't really that common at fourth singles and she's doing a great job of playing her style of game.”
Ashtyn Lill and Hattie Fullhart pulled out a close first set before rolling through the second set for a straight set win. Dillyn Lill and Carsyn Lill cruised in the first set, hit a bit of a hiccup early in the second set, but steadied their game and won their match in straight sets as well.
“This was a good team win for us from a section perspective as we've now beaten Moorhead twice,” said Jamie.
Fergus will host Sauk Rapids-Rice, on Sept. 12, before visiting Rocori, on Sept. 14.
Fergus Falls vs. Bemidji
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Elizabeth Peterson (B) 6-1, 6-1.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Bailey Rupp (B) 6-1, 6-1.
3. Lilly Caron (B) defeated Layla Zosel (FF) 7-5, 6-3.
4. Ridley Karger (B) defeated Kaia Ness (FF) 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Maddie Jensen/Elena Peterson (B) defeated Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-3, 6-1.
2. Kendal Midboe/San Wood (B) defeated Hannah Anderson/Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.
3. Megan Berg/Ruby McKeon (B) defeated Dillyn Lill/Carsyn Lill (FF) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Fergus Falls vs. Moorhead
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (M) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Elizabeth Glatt (M) 6-1, 7-6(3).
3. Layla Zosel (FF) defeated Amber Anderson (M) 6-2, 6-3.
4. Kaia Ness (FF) defeated Livvy Dreessen (M) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles:
1. Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Brooke Hoogland/Keena Watson (M) 7-5, 6-0.
2. Maya Follingstad/Izzy Kelly (M) defeated Hannah Anderson/Clara Stephan (FF) 6-3, 6-4.
3. Dillyn Lill/Carsyn Lill (FF) defeated Andy Anderson/Ava Gilbertson (M) 6-0, 6-3.