With a pair of match ups on May 3, the Fergus Falls Otters boys tennis team came away with two wins.
Against East Grand Forks (EGF), the Otters had a tight 4-3 victory. Ben Schierer had a straight set win at the No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-4). At the No. 2 singles, Carter Ness won in three sets (5-4, 6-1, 10-4). Ethan Leopold fell in straight sets (6-7, 3-6) and at the No. 4 singles, Nick Flugstad won in three (6-4, 1-6, 10-5)
EGF won two of the three doubles matches. Grant Ackerson and Reno Schierer were winners at the No. 1 doubles (6-2, 3-6, 10-4).
In their second match, Fergus Falls picked up a 5-2 decision over Osakis.
Ben fell in straight sets. Ness won in two (6-2, 6-3). Ackerson jumped into the No. 3 singles spot and won (6-2, 6-4), while Flugstad picked up his second win of the day (7-6, 6-1).
The Otters fell in the No. 1 doubles match, but rebounded with a win at No.2. Joey Johnson and Leopold had a clean slate (6-0, 6-0). The final doubles match was a forfeit by Osakis.
Fergus Falls Tennis is set to be at Minnewaska for a pair of matches on May 5.
