Fergus tennis snags a pair of victories

On Aug. 24, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team traveled to Detroit Lakes for a triangular, which also included Little Falls. The Otters got both wins in these section 8AA matches.
The first match was against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The Otters took a clean sweep of this match, winning 7-0.
The doubles matches and the top of the singles lineup were heavily dominated by the Otters' depth, with no one dropping more than two games in their matches. The tight matches came at third and fourth singles with senior Clara Stephan and freshman Ali Bredenberg taking on these tall tasks. Stephan ended up dropping a tough first set, but did not let that phase her or let the match get away from her at all. She was able to rely on her veteran experience and stay the course mentally. She started the second set tough and never looked back, winning this match 10-2 in the third set super tie-breaker. Bredenberg found herself in a very back and forth match. Consistency was key here for her, and she was simply able to put more balls in play. This was a great outing for Bredenberg to just keep gaining this varsity experience one match at a time.
Next up for the Otters was Little Falls. Ruby Ellison highlighted her athleticism and variety of shot selection in a fairly easy 6-1, 6-1 win at second singles. Ellison’'s scores have been so lopsided thus far this season that it's hard to even realize what a huge role she's stepped into at second singles for the Otters. She's just coming in, doing her job efficiently and generally quickly, getting the "W" and getting off the court. She has really been doing a great job of playing offensive tennis and imposing herself and her game on her opponents.
Hattie Fullhart and Ashtyn Lill continued their unbeaten streak so far this season with another routine 6-0, 6-3 win. These two girls complement each other's style of play very well and they're already clicking as a new first doubles team. Fullhart is just owning her job at the net and Ashtyn trying to take most of the groundies, while also joining Fullhart at the net when it works for them as well. Two-up, or both players at the net, isn't really common in high school girls tennis, but this duo is taking advantage of their strengths and making it work for them.
Dillyn Lill and Carsyn Lill also kept their unbeaten streak alive, as well. They found themselves down 3-4 in the first set against Little Falls, but cleaned up their ground strokes, got some more depth on their lobs and forced a nice little comeback to earn the first set 6-4 before rolling 6-1 in the second set. It resulted in a couple more nice wins for these girls. They're becoming more academic on the court and learning to make adjustments for themselves throughout games and matches as they're acclimating to varsity level play.
With a very strong third singles player for Little Falls earning that match over Stephan and the second doubles team of Layla Zosel and Kaia Ness falling in a tight super tie-breaker, Fergus needed one more point to earn the team win. Bredenberg was down a set and 0-4 when Isabella Abrahams entered a super tiebreaker to determine her match at first singles. She began the breaker 0-2. During this tie-break, Abrahams kicked it into high gear. She played aggressively and dictated her style of play, outlasting her opponent 10-5 in the end and earning FF that coveted fourth point to earn the team victory.
“When it's all on the line, that is what you want ... and our senior captain delivered. This is what she's worked for,” said Otters coach Jamie Lill. “Overall, it was simply a great day for Otter tennis. We are winning the matches we should and really competing well.
Fergus returned to action with a pair of matches on Aug. 25.
Fergus Falls vs Detroit Lakes
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Anna Askelson (DL) 6-1, 6-1.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Isabelle Wolf (DL) 6-0, 6-1.
3. Clara Stephan (FF) defeated Allie Bolar (DL) 3-6, 6-2, 10-2.
4. Ali Bredenberg (FF) defeated Avery Klabunde (DL) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles:
1. Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Claire Pazdernik/Audrey Hochgraber (DL) 6-0, 6-0.
2. Layla Zosel/Kaia Ness (FF) defeated Jaycie Sliper/Paige Lindberg (DL) 6-1, 6-2.
3. Carsyn Lill/Dillyn Lill (FF) defeated Abby Cummings/Sophie Wilke (DL) 6-1, 6-1.
Fergus Falls vs Little Falls
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Claire Kimman (LF) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Jenna Athmann (LF) 6-1, 6-1.
3. Elise Ballon (LF) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 6-1.
4. Olivia Hitke (LF) defeated Ali Bredenberg (FF) 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles:
1. Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Hailey McDuffee/Alexis Nelson (LF) 6-0, 6-3.
2. Brooke Litke/Myla Ballon (LF) defeated Layla Zosel/Kaia Ness (FF) 6-1, 0-6, 10-7.
3. Carysn Lill/Dillyn Lill (FF) defeated Julia Lang/Natalie Graeve (LF) 6-4, 6-1.