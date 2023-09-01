Fergus tennis takes nailbiter over Thief River Falls

On Sept. 1, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team took on the Prowlers of Thief River Falls. The Otters knew it was going to be a tough match, but they were ready and came away with a dramatic 4-3 victory.
Most of the matches played out in fairly routine fashion. Isabella Abrahams, Ali Bradenberg and the doubles team of Hannah Anderson and Kaia Ness fell in straight sets. Ruby Ellison, Layla Zosel and the doubles team of Dillyn Lill and Carsyn Lill won in straight sets, leaving the team score at 3-3 with the Otters first doubles duo of Hattie Fullhart and Ashtyn Lill still on the court. Ashtyn and Fullhart dropped their first set 6-3 this morning. The pair was a bit flat and came up against a very solid doubles team from TRF. After dropping the first set, Ashtyn and Fullhart made a couple strategic adjustments that helped them hang in the match. The girls knew the team match was still undecided and used that to fuel them at 3-4 in the second set. The girls buckled down, cleaned up their errors and earned the second set 6-4, forcing a full third set.
The third set started very back-and-forth as was consistent all day for these two. The Otter duo were up 4-3, before dropping a couple games in a row and finding themselves down 4-5. The girls really dialed in and battled to earn the next three games and win their match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 while also capturing that 4th deciding point to earn the team victory.
“Today was a really great day for Otter tennis. We earned a fantastic team victory over a tough Thief River Falls team,” said Fergus coach Jamie Lill. “This took a total team effort and everybody filling their roles to get this big win. This is the first time in my 12 seasons that we have come out on top in a TRF match-up. The girls should be pumped and excited to take this win into another busy week next week when we have four road matches on the calendar.”
The Otters next hit the court on Sept. 5,0 at St. Cloud Tech.
