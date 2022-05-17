The Fergus Falls Otters track and field teams traveled to Wahpeton on May 16, for a last chance meet. The girls placed second with 100 points and the boys finished third with 80 points. Wahpeton claimed the team title for both sides.
For the Fergus girls. Siiri Smestad and Ella Starzl finished first and second respectively in the 100-meter dash, with times of 13.54 seconds and 13.67.
It was a first place finish for the 4 x 800-meter relay team. Sarah Grotberg, Hannah Scharnberg, Violet Mcconn and Estee Versteeg finished at 11:53.62.
The 4 x 200-meter relay team took home second place, coming in at 1:58.26. The foursome included: Rebecca Schindler, Mayah Fear, Rachel DeBrito and Smestad.
Starzl set a personal record in the long jump at 16 feet one inch, which was good for second place. Schindler was third with a jump of 14-4.5.
Megan Tossett was runner-up in the triple jump, at 32-3.5.
“Savannah Lee led the Otters in the 1600-meter run tonight with a personal best placing her in fifth (6:03.62),” said Otters girls coach Niki Welde. “This was her first time competing with the Otter Varsity team.”
On the boys side. Darius Lockett claimed the title in the 400-meter dash. He finished with a time of 55.42. Owen Spain was right behind him 57.14. The 4 x 800-meter relay team also finished first, with a time of 9:54.58. Aaron Shern, Logan Bredenberg, Matthew Tuel and Michael Schmidt teamed together for the event.
David Ronnevik finished in second place in the 1600-meter run, at 5:08.65.
The 4 x 400-meter relay team also came in second place. The team of Alex Burrows, Spain, Lockett and Ronnevik combined for 4:04.92.
“We came away with some solid performances and placing,” stated Otters boys coach Derek Meyer. “It was a very successful day and when these boys were given an opportunity they came away shining bright.”
Bredenberg was third in the two-mile (10:57.01). “Bredenberg 3200m run was a huge personal best time, dropping over 18 seconds,” said Meyer.
Fergus track returns to action on May 20, in a meet hosted by Ottertail Central. The boys will then go to True Team State on May 21.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone