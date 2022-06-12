The Fergus Falls Otters boys and girls track and field teams saw their season come to a close on Saturday, at the 2022 Class AA State Meet. After seeing a trio of athletes find the podium on the first day, including a state title, the Otters just missed out on day two.
Luke Newman competed in the high jump. He was unable to clear the starting height of five feet 10 inches and did not place. Carter Anderson, of Stewartville, won with a clearance of 6-6.
Alex Jensen and Layton Drouillard performed in the discus. The duo finished 10th and 11th respectively. Jensen at 139-5 and Drouillard 136-10. Sawyer Tordsen, of Fairmont, had the winning throw of 156-9.
Fergus boys finished 25th overall with 18 points and the girls also finished 25th, with 12 points.
The highlight of the weekend was Ainsley Hansen winning the high jump.
“Starting at the CLC indoor, Hansen set the bar for the season,” mentioned coach Niki Welde. “As the season went on, she got more consistent with it, hitting 5-7 a couple of times. We knew she had the strength to push throwing with whatever happens. The conditions at the state meet were near perfect and the field saw many personal records set. We knew that if there were girls that were right there with Hansen, she would out jump them.”
Hansen, who cleared 5-7 on her second attempt, talks about the situation, “Sometimes I get a little too excited and jump into the bar before I jump up, so that was the little change from the first jump to the second jump (at 5-7).”
As reported, Hansen did attempt to clear 5-8 but was unsuccessful – still a state champion.
