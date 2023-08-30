Fergus volleyball opens season, drops contest to Willmar

Opening the season and the first Central Lakes Conference game of the campaign, the Fergus Falls Otters volleyball team fell to the Willmar Cardinals, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-15.
“Our girls played with a lot of grit and heart. They took the floor with a very confident demeanor and were ready to go point for point,” stated Otters coach Sabrina Noon. We played with a lot of control and we didn't give up points easily. We had long rallies and a lot of hustle plays. Our hitters were hitting their shots and making smart plays at the net. Our defense and passing were setting up our hitters more than we have in the past and it was fun to see it all come together.”
Karyssa Eberle provided 17 assists, seven digs and four kills. Bella Anderson led the offense with six kills. She also came up with three aces from the service line. Rachel Debrito and Brynn Sternberg each had four kills. Macee Butler led Fergus with 11 digs, while Sternberg chipped in with nine.
“Eberle played great defense and set the ball beautifully. She made a lot of good decisions and was really strong at the net,” said Noon. “There were some moments in the game, we would hit little snags, and that is when Willmar would take charge.”
The Otters return to action on Aug. 31, at Alexandria.
