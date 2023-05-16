 Skip to main content
Fergus wins extra inning affair with Crookston

  • Updated
Safe

Otters Griffin Babolian comes into score, as teammate Ben Swanson gives the "ease up" sign. 

 Submitted Melissa Babolian

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball made it two-in-a-row on May 15 traveling to Crookston and holding on for a 9-8 win in eight innings. Fergus Falls held a 7-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh only to see Crookston battle back and tie the game after a couple of errors and timely hits and a big two run home run that tied the game. The Otters persevered, in the top of the eighth. The rally started with a lead off single by Griffin Babolian, a sac bunt by Logan Larson that resulted in an error that set the table for Kellen Stenstrom to hit a two run single for the lead in the eighth. Crookston managed one run in the home half of the inning, but Jack Horgan slammed the door, striking out the final two batters, earning the victory on the mound.



