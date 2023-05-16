Fergus wins extra inning affair with Crookston

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball made it two-in-a-row on May 15 traveling to Crookston and holding on for a 9-8 win in eight innings. Fergus Falls held a 7-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh only to see Crookston battle back and tie the game after a couple of errors and timely hits and a big two run home run that tied the game. The Otters persevered, in the top of the eighth. The rally started with a lead off single by Griffin Babolian, a sac bunt by Logan Larson that resulted in an error that set the table for Kellen Stenstrom to hit a two run single for the lead in the eighth. Crookston managed one run in the home half of the inning, but Jack Horgan slammed the door, striking out the final two batters, earning the victory on the mound.
The Otters tallied 13 hits with Ethan Gronwold leading the way going 3-4 at the plate. Logan Larson, Leighton Buckmeier and Colin Becker each had two hits and Stenstrom and Will Gronwold each added hits in the game.
The Otters sent four different pitchers to the mound with Riston Albert getting the start and going four innings, only yielding two runs, walking four and striking out six Crookston Pirates in the quality start. Bo Bring took the relief opportunity and went 2 1/3, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out two. Carston Fronning added 2/3 of an inning of work allowing three hits, two runs and a walk and Horgan earned the victory, going one inning, giving up one run, on one hit and striking out two.
“All in all it was a solid team effort. A lot of guys contributed to the win and I was proud of our guys,” said Otters coach Shane Thielke. “Some things didn’t go our way in the seventh inning and we could have easily thrown in the towel, but we stayed the course, guys stayed positive and in the end we were able to get a win. It was great to see our offense come alive and put some runs on the board and our pitching was able to close it out in the end. This sets the table for a really fun stretch of baseball over the next two weeks.
