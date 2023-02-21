Fergus wrestlers go 1-1 at section team duals

The Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team opened Section 8AA competition with a 48-34 win over the United Clay Becker. That advanced the Otters into the quarterfinal round of the tournament where they lost to top-seeded Thief River Falls, 60-22.
They will now prepare for the individual section tournament.
Fergus Falls 48 United Clay Becker 34
106 - Kody Johnson (UCB) over Jack Brunn (FF) Fall 3:51
113 - Tristin Strom (UCB) forfeit win
120 - Kassten Hartwell (FF) forfeit win
126 - Taylor Johnson (UCB) over Blake Roberts (FF) Fall 1:50
132 - Caleb Fronning (FF) over Braeden Lessard (UCB) Fall 1:39
138 - Jackson Mikkelsen (UCB) over Carson Grenier (FF) Maj 16-7
145 - Oliver Mikkelsen (UCB) over Lance `Joey` Graff (FF) Fall 5:33
152 - Isaac Longoria (FF) over Marshall Kratzke (UCB) Fall 1:25
160 - Ryan Francis (UCB) over William Baez (FF) Fall 5:58
170 - Jacob Widness (FF) over Grady Hines (UCB) Fall 1:56
182 - Delvin Roberts (FF) forfeit win
195 - Nolan Field (FF) forfeit win
220 - Sebastian Holding Eagle (FF) forfeit win
285 - Paulo Carrillo (FF) forfeit win
Thief River Falls 60 Fergus Falls 22
106 - Damien Kazmierczak (TRF) over Jack Brunn (FF) Fall 0:39
113 - Nick Svir (TRF) forfeit win
120 - Kassten Hartwell (FF) over Landen Larson (TRF) Fall 1:28
126 - Noah Jacobson (TRF) over Blake Roberts (FF) Fall 2:29
132 - Caleb Fronning (FF) over Maverick Iverson (TRF) Maj 16-2
138 - Owen Dvorak (TRF) over Carson Grenier (FF) Fall 0:39
145 - Kale Geiser (TRF) over Lance `Joey` Graff (FF) Fall 1:02
152 - Ethan Lane (TRF) over Isaac Longoria (FF) Fall 1:22
160 - William Baez (FF) over Ridge Fisher (TRF) Fall 1:00
170 - Griffin Lundeen (TRF) over Jacob Widness (FF) Fall 2:53
182 - Damon Ferguson (TRF) over Delvin Roberts (FF) Fall 0:55
195 - Sebastian Holding Eagle (FF) over Josh Herrera (TRF) Fall 0:24
220 - Carter Engebretson (TRF) forfeit win
285 - Jackson Ingram (TRF) over Paulo Carrillo (FF) Fall 0:29
