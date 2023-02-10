Fergus wrestlers host senior night

The Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team honored their seniors and split a home triangular, on Feb. 9. Fergus fell to Brainerd (59-15) but rebounded with a win over Saint Cloud (53-24). Those that were honored included wrestlers Delvin Roberts (182-lbs.), Jacob Widness (170-lbs.) and Lance “Joey” Graff (145-lbs). Also the senior managers, Kezi Hartwell, Dagny Gerhardson and Annie Trosvig.
"We will miss our 6 seniors significantly,” said Otters coach Adam Schlepp. “They have all given so much time, energy, effort, and enthusiasm along the way. For all three seniors to secure victories in their final home duel is really neat. I am very happy for each of them. Our three senior managers will be missed dearly. They do so much for the program and have 10 or more years of combined experience."
Below are the results for the Otters from the triangular.
Brainerd (B) 59.0 Fergus Falls (FF) 15.0
106: Jackson Berhow (B) over Jack Brunn (FF) (Fall 1:17)
113: Nolan Jukish (B) forfeit win
120: Kassten Hartwell (FF) over Dossidy Fleischhacker (B) (Fall 1:03)
126: Cade Ostrowski (B) over Blake Roberts (FF) (Fall 0:57)
132: Easton Dircks (B) over (FF) (For.)
138: Isaiah Germann (B) over Carson Grenier (FF) (Fall 2:19)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone