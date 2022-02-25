In Melrose for the Section 8AA Individual Tournament, the Fergus Falls Otters found success on the first day of the tournament. Fergus Falls brought 10 wrestlers for the competition.
Three of their wrestlers advanced to semifinal action before losing and two others join them in wrestlebacks. Caleb Fronning, at the 113-lbs class, had a first round bye, then won via fall in the quarterfinals. He lost in the semifinals via a fall at the 2:55 mark to Easton Miller, from Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (PLPRB).
At the 132-lbs class, Carston Fronning picked up a pair of wins in the first round and quarterfinals. Both matches were one point decision victories for Carston. In the semifinals, he lost via a 5-1 decision to Devin Hansen of Albany.
Jacob Widness, in the 170-lbs class, had a first round bye and then picked up a victory via fall at the 5:19 mark in the quarterfinals. With a chance to advance to the title match, Widness ran into the No. 1 seed and lost via fall at the 1:12 mark of the semifinals match. His opponent was Connor Tulenchik of PLPRB.
Jacob Fronning, at the 106-lbs class, went 2-2 and ended his season in the wrestlebacks. Carson Grenier, 126-lbs, also was 2-2 and ended his season. At 182-lbs, Delvin Roberts went 1-2.
Both Lance Graff, 145-lbs and Lucas Oliphant, 152-lbs, went 0-2 and saw their season come to a close.
Besides Caleb, Carston and Widness, Kassten Hartwell and Sam Sorum are all still working through wrestlebacks leading into Feb. 26. There are chances for Otters wrestlers to claim true second. The top two wrestlers from each weight class advance to the state tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone