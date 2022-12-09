Fergus wrestles dual a pair of CLC teams in Alex

In Alexandria, on Dec. 8, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team matched up with the host team as well as Sartell/Saint Stephen, in Central Lakes Conference dual action. They lost to Alex, 59-22 and fell late to Sartell, 45-33.
“I was very proud of how we competed. Our wrestlers executed at a high level and showed signs of improvement,” stated Otters coach Adam Schlepp. “Looking at the varsity matches we wrestled, we won 10 of the 20 matches we wrestled. The camaraderie amongst this group is special, I watched these wrestlers feed off of each other and that was exciting to watch.”
Fergus wrestling will return to action on Dec. 10, at a tournament in Barrett.
Alexandria 59, Fergus Falls 22
106 Fettig, Nolan (Alexandria) over Forfeit, (Fergus Falls)
113 Elfering, Drayson (Alexandria) over Forfeit, (Fergus Falls)
120 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) over Richards, Zach (Alexandria) Fall 2:52
126 Mcgrane, Mason (Alexandria) over Roberts, Blake (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:10
132 Fronning, Caleb (Fergus Falls) over Lowen, Jacob (Alexandria) Fall 1:34
138 Bryce, Brenden (Alexandria) over Grenier, Carson (Fergus Falls) Tech Fall 17-2
145 Nelson, Blaze (Alexandria) over Graff, Lance (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:51
152 Vatnsdal, Cole (Alexandria) over Longoria, Isaac (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:45
160 Engelbrecht, Gavin (Alexandria) over Baez, William (Fergus Falls) Fall 2:56
170 Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) over Johnson, Kelly (Alexandria) Maj Dec 11-0
182 Seward, Landon (Alexandria) over Forfeit, (Fergus Falls)
195 Gray, Dylan (Alexandria Area) over Forfeit, (Fergus Falls)
220 Saffert, Jackson (Alexandria) over Field, Nolan (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:57
285 Carrillo, Paulo (Fergus Falls) over Laurent, Caleb (Alexandria) Fall 0:51
Sartell 45, Fergus Falls 33
106 Alex Hendrickson (Sartell) over Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:01
113 Elfering, Drayson (Sartell) over Forfeit, (Fergus Falls)
120 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) over Doe, John (Sartell) Fall 0:24
126 Roberts, Blake (Fergus Falls) over Doe, John (Sartell) Fall 0:19
132 Fronning, Caleb (Fergus Falls) over Doe, John (Sartell) Fall 1:21
