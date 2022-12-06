Fergus wrestling has great start to season

Participating in the Alfred Olson Memorial tournament, on Dec. 3, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team had three wrestlers claim titles and another finish as runner up, as the Otters scored 88.5 points on the day. Detroit Lakes claimed the team title with 214.5 points.
Caleb Fronning claimed the title at 132. He won in the title match via a fall at the one minute, 41 second mark over Leroy LaCrosse of DL.
Jacob Widness was first at 170. Widness also won in the championship match via fall, coming at the 1:49 mark over Mark Kapenga of Pelican Rapids.
Rounding out the champions for the Otters was Sebastian Holding Eagle, at 195. In a hard fought battle with Kaden Holt, of Pelican, Holding Eagle won via a 4-3 decision.
“It was great to see senior captain Jacob Widness get his first varsity championship,” exclaimed Otters coach Adam Schlepp. “four finalists, six place winners, an improved score from last season and things are looking good for Otter Wrestling.”
Carson Grenier (138) lost in the championship via a fall at 1:14. Blake Robers had a sixth place finish at 132 and Jacob Fronning was also sixth, at 126.
Fergus wrestling returns to action on Dec. 8, at a triangular in Alexandria.
