Fergus wrestling has great start to season

No. 1

Otters Sebastian Holding Eagle stands a top of the podium, after claiming the crown at the 195 weight class. 

 Submitted

Participating in the Alfred Olson Memorial tournament, on Dec. 3, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team had three wrestlers claim titles and another finish as runner up, as the Otters scored 88.5 points on the day. Detroit Lakes claimed the team title with 214.5 points.



An error occurred