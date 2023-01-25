Fergus wrestling hosts triangular

Welcoming Moorhead and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to the Roosevelt gym, on Jan. 24, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team dropped a pair of duals. They lost 54-25 to DGF and 48-33 to Moorhead.
"We could have wrestled tougher tonight at home,” said Otters coach Adam Schlepp. “We are still learning to stay in good position. We got caught out of position several times and our opponents made us pay for it. We have several more opportunities to improve this week and intend to do so."
DGF 54, Fergus Falls 25
106 Kosen, Kayleb (DGF) over Brunn, Jack (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:57 0-6
113 Schmitz, Gabe (DGF) over Mohagen, Evan (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:55 0-12
120 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) over Schmitz, Sam (DGF) Fall 3:19 6-12
126 Luebke, Jacob (DGF) over Roberts, Blake (Fergus Falls) Fall 2:36 6-18
132 Fronning, Caleb (Fergus Falls) over Anderson, Alex (DGF) Decision 6-3 9-18
138 Fuller, Tj (DGF) over Grenier, Carson (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:26 9-24
145 Mustatchia, Camden (DGF) over Graff, Lance (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:14 9-30
152 Rude, Roy (DGF) over Longoria, Isaac (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:06 9-36
160 Arends, Joey (DGF) over Baez, William (Fergus Falls) Fall 2:59 9-42
170 Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) over Thureen, Thomas (DGF) Fall 3:02 15-42
182 Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) over Julin, Cole (DGF) Fall 0:32 21-42
195 Holding Eagle, Sebastian (Fergus Falls) over Jewler, Cole (DGF) Maj Dec 16-3 25-42
220 Ferden, Bryce (DGF) Forfeit 25-48
285 Olek, Andrew (DGF) Forfeit 25-54
Moorhead 48, Fergus Falls 33
106 Ellingsberg, Dane (Moorhead) over Brunn, Jack (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:49 0-6
113 Borud, Owen (Moorhead) over Mohagen, Evan (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:00 0-12
120 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) over Jenkins, Michael (Moorhead) Fall 0:59 6-12
126 Roberts, Blake (Fergus Falls) over Mongeau, Croix (Moorhead) Fall 1:49 12-12
132 Fronning, Caleb (Fergus Falls) over Salih, Azhar (Moorhead) Fall 1:13 18-12
138 Borud, Will (Moorhead) over Grenier, Carson (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:55 18-18
145 Ellingsberg, Lee (Moorhead) over Graff, Lance (Fergus Falls) Fall 2:29 18-24
152 Longoria, Isaac (Fergus Falls) Forfeit 24-24
160 Prosby, Draeden (Moorhead) over Baez, William (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:24 24-30
170 Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) over Addo, Ron (Moorhead) Fall 3:26 30-30
182 Olstad, Jack (Moorhead) over Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:30 30-36
195 Holding Eagle, Sebastian (Fergus Falls) over Hall, Heaton (Moorhead) Decision 5-0 33-36
220 Spieker, Ashton (Moorhead) Forfeit 33-42
285 Erdmann, Jake (Moorhead) over Carrillo, Paulo (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:34 33-48
