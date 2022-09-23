On the move

Otters Jaden Miller makes his way through the course, at the Rocori Invite, on Sept. 24. 

 Submitted | Rachel Tuel

At the Rocori Invite, on Sept. 22, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams saw great times and overall success, as the boys finished in second place and the girls in sixth.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?