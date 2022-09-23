At the Rocori Invite, on Sept. 22, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams saw great times and overall success, as the boys finished in second place and the girls in sixth.
“This was an exciting team accomplishment. The boys had a great day out on the course with personal best all over and very competitive in the team scoring,” said Otters boys coach Derek Meyer. “The varsity boys executed their race strategy and it paid dividends. This outcome sets us up nicely for our season goals. I am so proud of how these guys ran as a team! Matthew Tuel had an excellent race and is dropping time like crazy. His finishing time puts him in the top 20 all time for the Otters.”
Jaden Miller led the boys with an eighth place finish (17 minutes and 13.3 seconds). Behind him was Matthew Tuel, in 15th (17:35.8), Henry Greenagel was 20th (17:49.0). Logan Bredenberg finished in 22nd (17:49.8), Michael Schmidt came in 32nd (18:01.1), in 54th place, was David Ronnevik (18:45.0) and Tommy Erickson was 67th (19:05.6).
Big Lake took the boys title with 36 points, the Otters had 97 and Alexandria finished with 108, to round-out the top three.
For the girls, Cassie Wellman led the Otter varsity team tonight with a 15th place finish. She is right in the mix with the top section and CLC athletes.
Wellman (20:19.7), Naomi Dummer came in 29th (21:28.1), right behind her in 30th was Sarah Grotberg (21:31.9), Savannah Lee finished in 38th (22:02.2), Rebecca Schindler was 55th (23:25.9) and Hannah Scharnberg was 61st (24:29.3).
Teamwise for the girls, Willmar was first 49, Alexandria with 51 and Rocori with 84, for the top three.
“Dummer and Grotberg again ran tight together, coming in second and three for our scoring runners. Savannah Lee continues to improve closing the gap to Dummer and Grotberg,” stated Otters girls coach Niki Welde. “This is so fun to watch as the team comes together and finds success as a group. Senior Becca Schindler posted an excellent season best to bring in the scoring fifth spot.”
