BEMIDJI — With 42 points in the first half, the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team built a considerable lead before the break and closed out the game with a 67-42 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday.
The two teams battled back and forth in the early going, but the Otters gained the upperhand as they went on a 10-point run.
“The girls got off to a great start,” Otters head coach Brad Strand said. “Our passing created some easy scoring opportunities and we were able to get everyone involved. Our effort on the defensive end was incredible.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters with a double-double dropping in 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Logan Strom was in double figures as she scored 12 points off four treys.
Emily Wade was the lone Lumberjack in double figures with 18 points.
The Otters will welcome in Sauk Rapids-Rice for a Central Lakes Conference showdown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
