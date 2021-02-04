The Fergus Falls 10U B girls’ hockey team continued their remarkable season this weekend as they started off Friday night with a 6-2 win against East Grand Forks at the EGF Civic Center.
EGF scored first and took an early 1-0 lead. That lead didn’t last long, however, as Brinly Shol scored two consecutive unassisted goals giving the Otters a 2-1 lead. Breeynn Hill added an insurance goal for the Otters as they went up 3-1 to finish period No. 2. Hill was assisted by Kynzie Zender.
Shol and Hill continued to find the back of the net as Shol scored two more, one assisted by Seylah Arneson and Hill scored once more, unassisted.
The Otters then took their 8-0 record and traveled to Thief River Falls for a two day tournament.
On Saturday the Otters showed up at the tournament ready to play as they defeated Waconia 13-0. Piper Soliah and Shol both scored five times each and Brinley Harris recorded a hat trick of her own. Of the 13 goals, there were three assists by Harris, Arneson and Celia Smith.
Game 2 on Saturday was against Thief River Falls. The Otters continued their dominance by scoring 11 more times as they won 11-1. Shol led the Otters with five more goals, Arneson scored twice and Harris, Ella Lee, Willow Glas and Payton Wolden each scored once. Smith, Arneson and Harris each had one assist.
Game 3 took place on Sunday morning against the Fargo Freeze Blue team. The Fargo team and the Otters both entered Sunday morning undefeated on the season.
The Otters got out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to Jordynn Anderson. Anderson was assisted by Shol and Zender. The Fargo Freeze came back and scored three straight goals, giving them a 3-1 lead over the Otters. The first period ended as Shol added one more goal for the Otters as they now trailed by one going into the second period. Wolden evened the score at three a piece and had the only second period goal of the game. Wolden was assisted by Claire Duffy. The Freeze came back with two more of their own and jumped to a 5-3 lead with just seconds remaining. Arneson cut the lead in half but the Otters fell to the Freeze 5-4.
The Otter girls would attempt to seek revenge as they faced off against the Fargo Freeze in the championship game later Sunday afternoon. Just like the first game, the Otters score first and jump out in front as Glas scores with an assist from Shol. The Freeze bounced back and tied up the game at 1-1. With time expiring the Freeze and the Otters are tied and heading into overtime. With the Freeze ending the Otters undefeated season and giving them their first loss, the Otters repay the favor as Arneson scores in overtime to give the girls a 2-1 victory over the no longer unbeaten Fargo Freeze. The 10U B Otter girls are tournament champions and are now 11-1 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the state on the youth hockey hub.
The Otters will try to continue their stellar season as they play Thief River Falls and Brainard at home on Saturday.
