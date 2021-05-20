Wednesday evening the Otters took on a talented Barnsville team. Game 1 started off with Chase Johnston taking control, he pitched two shutout innings and delivered a clutch two-out triple in the first to drive in Dexter Felstul for the first run of the game. Chase came around to score on another clutch two-out single by Frank Schierer. Jude Moline added on another run in the third with a lead-off double, he came around to score on a wild pitch. That was the end of the scoring for the home team. Defensively Weston Youngberg had a highlight reel diving catch in left to preserve the early Otters lead. Barnsville scratched and clawed and had some clutch late-inning hits of their own to take a 5-3 victory. Schierer led the offense with two hits in the game. Johnston, Cade Johnson and Owen Johnson all pitched well in defeat.
Game 2 again started with good Trojans pitching, but the Otters offense erupted in the second inning scoring eight runs. The offensive explosion started with a Felstul double, from there the Otters blasted four home runs in the inning. Chase Johnston, bash brothers Kade and Cade Johnson (no relation), and Hayden Heruth all went deep for the Otters. Heruth and Felstul had a huge day at the dish, each falling a single shy of the cycle. Felstul hit the Otters fifth home run of the game in the fourth inning. Cade Johnson and Johnston also had multihit efforts in the victory. Landon Noon, Owen Johnson and Isaac Jenc also added hits as part of a 14 hit 17 run game. The Otters received great pitching performances in the game by Owen Johnson, Isaac Jenc and Jude Moline. The final score was 17-2 for the home team.
The Otters showed great resilience after a tough Game 1 loss to protect their home field in Game 2.
The Otters next play May 27 against Morris at Delagoon Park.
