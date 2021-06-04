The Fergus Falls 10U Otters defended their home field on Wednesday night with a sweep of the Wahpeton Huskies. The offense was clicking on all cylinders as the Otters took the opener 16-5 before completing the sweep with a 13-4 victory in the nightcap.
The Otters wasted no time jumping out to an early lead with a seven-run first inning. Kade Johnson opened the game with a triple, he was driven in on an Isaac Jenc single. Dexter Felstul set the table again launching a triple to right, Chase Johnston drove him in with a bullet into the right field corner for the first of his two homers of the night. Frank Schierer and Owen Johnson kept things rolling with singles followed by a Cade Johnson walk. Landon Noon had a line-drive single to center to drive in two runs to cap the first inning scoring. The top of the order got things started again in the second with a K. Johnson walk followed by a Jenc single. Felstul and Johnston followed it up with back-to-back homers to put the game out of reach early. Schierer and Gus Proudfoot also singled in the inning with Proudfoot coming around to score on a wild pitch. The Otters put the game away in the fourth scoring four more insurance runs as part of a 14 hit game. Pitching for the Otters were Felstul, C. Johnson, Hayden Heruth and Jude Moline.
Game 2 started off much like Game 1 with the Otters striking five times in the first. Walks by Heruth, Noon and Weston Youngberg set the table for the top of the order, who produced as they did all night. Kade picked up his third hit of the night, this was followed by a Jenc walk and singles by Felstul and Johnston. The Otters again put the game away in the second inning scoring seven more runs. Owen Johnson got things started with a lead off single. C. Johnson, Heruth, Youngberg and K. Johnson all walked to load the bases, Jenc then cleared them with a triple to right. Felstul drove in Jenc with his fourth hit of the night, then scored himself on a wild pitch. The Otters used five pitchers in the game with K. Johnson getting the start. Jenc, O. Johnson, Johnston, and Proudfoot all pitched effectively with one inning each in relief.
With these two victories the Otters moved to 11-3 on the season and extended their winning streak to five games. The Otters next play this weekend when they will travel to Morris for a state qualifier tournament.
Hit leaders for the evening — Felstul (HR, 3B, two 1B), 3 hits - K. Johnson , Jenc, Johnston (two-run HR), Schierer and O. Johnson, 1 hit - Proudfoot, Noon and Moline.
