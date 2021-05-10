The young Otters clashed with a very good Alexandria team Monday night, coming out on top twice. Dexter Felstul took the mound to start Game 1, he breezed through two innings striking out five. Kade Johnson got the Otters started out on the right foot offensively in Game 1. He and Isaac Jenc led off with walks, Kade came around on a wild pitch to score the games firs run. The Otters tacked on five more in the second with a lead-off single by Gus Proudfoot, followed by walks by Owen Johnson, Cade Johnson, and Landon Noon. Jude Moline had a run scoring single followed by a two-out, two-run double by Jenc.
The Cardinals scored all four of their runs in the third on walks and wild pitches. The Otters struck right back adding a run in the third on a one-out Frank Schierer single, he came around to score on a wild pitch. Four more runs came across in the fourth, Hayden Heruth, K. Johnson, and Jenc set the table with three straight walks followed by a bases-clearing double by Felstul. He came across to score the final run on some heady base running. Kade pitched a masterful three frames of shutout baseball to close out the game and pick up his teammates. Chase Johnston continued his strong play behind the plate knocking down everything that crossed the plate. The final score was 11-4 but felt much closer than the score showed.
The Otters again struck first in Game 2 with walks by Noon and Moline who both scored on wild pitches. The final four runs scored for the Otters came across in the second with five walks (Felstul, Johnston, Schierer, O. Johnson, and C. Johnson) with some heads-up base-running. Game 2 featured more strong pitching, Isaac Jenc pitched two innings yielding one run on a walk and a wild pitch. Proudfoot came in the third and was met by two hard hit balls, a double and a HR drew the Cardinals within three. Proudfoot showed great poise with excellent control in mowing down the rest of the Cardinals in order. Owen Johnson came in and pitched a very efficient two innings of one-run ball to bring the team to a 6-4 victory. Owen snared an impressive self-defense web gem in the fourth, snagging a wicked liner back up the middle.
The Otters fought hard all the way and earned two more victories. They will hope to keep things rolling as they play their first tournament of the year in Fargo this weekend.
Leading hitters for the game were Jenc (2), Moline (2), Felstul, Schierer and Proudfoot.
