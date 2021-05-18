The 10U Otters traveled to Fargo this weekend for their first tourney of the year. The competition was very tough but they fought hard all weekend to gain a 2-2 record and a third place finish. In Game 1 every hard hit ball was right at the defense as the Otters suffered their first loss of the year 10-0 against a very good West Fargo team.
Game 2 featured strong pitching and clutch hitting for the home team as they took down the Fargo 61s, 6-4. Isaac Jenc, Owen Johnson and Chase Johnston pitched two innings each and held the powerful 61s to their lowest run total of the tourney. Dexter Felstul went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs leading the offense. Kade Johnson had a huge triple and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to tack on a big-insurance run, he scored twice in the game.
On Sunday the Otters took on the eventual tournament champion Thompson team to start the day. Hard hit balls right at the defense was the story of the game. The 7-1 final didn’t reflect the team’s effort during the game.
In the final game of the day the offense turned it on. The Otters pounded out 13 hits en route to a blowout 17-1 victory over Royalton. Cade and Owen Johnson led the offense with two hits and a walk each. Johnson and Cade, Owen and Johnston (not a typo) burned up the base paths for the Otters in the victory. Felstul and Jenc both scored 3 runs each with 2 walks and a 2B each. Jenc started the game pitching 2 shutout innings. Gus Proudfoot closed out the game with an efficient inning.
The Boys pounded out a total of 27 hits and scored 24 runs for the tourney. Hit leaders for the tourney were: Felstul (5), and Kade and Owen Johnson and Jenc with three hits each.
“This team has a lot of heart and fight. They also had the loudest dugout of any team, everyone knew which field the Otters were playing on this weekend,” head coach Brian Jenc said.
Next up for the Otters are the Barnesville Trojans Wednesday at home.
