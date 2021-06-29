The Fergus Falls 10U Otters baseball team traveled to Swanville Sunday for a state qualifier tournament. They came home with the hardware by winning all three games, beating Little Falls 6-5, Long Prairie 5-2 and USA 6-2.
The opener against Little Falls was a thriller with Little Falls jumping on top early with a three-run first inning. The Otters got right back in it in the bottom of the first with a Kade Johnson walk and Chase Johnston two-out blast to right. The bats were held in check by great Little Falls pitching as they built a 5-2 lead headed to the bottom of the fourth. Owen Johnson and Hayden Heruth drew walks with Owen scoring on a wild pitch to draw within two runs. Owen pitched a clean fifth to set up the late inning heroics. Landon Noon started the inning getting robbed of a hit by the Flyer third baseman. With two outs and the bases empty Jude Moline drilled a double to left, Kade followed with a walk to set the table for Isaac Jenc-who roped a double to the left field wall to tie the game. Dexter Felstul then lined a walk off single up the middle to send the Otters bench into Pandemonium. Kade Johnson started and battled through 3 2/3 innings. Owen Johnson came on to record the final four big outs.
Game 2 against Long Prairie started as a pitchers duel, Gus Proudfoot took the hill for the Otters. He pitched three strong innings giving up two runs in the first then settling in with seven strikeouts. The Long Prairie pitching held the Otters down forcing them to work for every run. K. Johnson and Felstul both singled and scored in the first on a pair of wild pitches. The Otters didn’t score again until the fourth when Felstul again singled and scored on a wild pitch. Chase Johnston came on to slam the door on LP with two no hit innings. The Otters tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth when Frank Schierer and Owen Johnson had hits, an RBI groundout and another wild pitch put the Otters up 5-2.
Game 3 featured some timely hitting and a pitching Gem by Felstul who went the distance piling up 10 strikeouts while only giving up two hits. The Otters jumped on top early with a pair of runs by Felstul and Johnston and never looked back. In the third, the Otters Broke the game open with Noon, Weston Youngberg and K. Johnson scoring. The Otters defense played great in this game with Jenc, K. Johnson and Cade Johnson turning in an impressive 6-3-5 double play.
With the victories the Otters claimed first place in the tourney and improved to 20-5-1 on the season.
Hit totals for the day were (4) Felstul, (3) K. Johnson, (2) Jenc, Johnston, Schierer, O. Johnson, (1) C. Johnson, Youngberg and Moline.
They next play Thursday with a doubleheader against Rothsay.
