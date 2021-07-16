The 10U Otters traveled to Wahpeton Wednesday night to take on the Huskies for their final two regular season games. They came out on top twice — winning the opener 18-7 and taking the nightcap 9-7.
In Game 1 the Otters offense was on full display as they scored runs in every inning. Isaac Jenc got things started in the first as he singled and scored. In the second the Otters added two more as Gus Proudfoot (HBP) and Cade Johnson (BB) scored on a WP and a Weston Youngberg RBI single. The Otters Broke the game open with a seven-run third. Scoring for the Otters were: Hayden Heruth (1B), Kade Johnson (BB), Isaac Jenc (1B), Dexter Felstul (1B), Chase Johnston (HR), O. Johnson (1B) and Frank Schierer (BB). Johnston (three-run homer) and Noon (RBI single) delivered the big blows in the inning.
The Otters put the game out of reach in the fourth by adding four more runs — all with two outs in the inning. Scoring for the Otters were: Felstul (1B), Johnston (3B), O. Johnson(BB) and Proudfoot (1B). Johnston and Proudfoot had the big RBI hits in the inning. The Otters scored four more times in the fifth again with two outs. Coming around to score were: Jude Moline (BB), Jenc (BB), Kade Johnson (1B) and Felstul (BB). The Otters piled up 13 hits and 13 walks in the game with a patient yet relentless approach at the plate. Pitching effectively for the Otters were Johnston, C. Johnson and Proudfoot.
In Game 2 the Otters went out in style needing to come back from deficits twice to hold on for the victory. The Otters jumped out to an early lead with another two-out rally as C. Johnson and Noon both singled and scored. Youngberg had an RBI single in the inning. The Otters added to their lead in the second as K. Johnson tripled and scored to give the Otters a 3-1 edge. The Huskies battled back to score five-unanswered runs to take a 6-3 lead. The “comeback kids” went to work in the fourth as they have all year. In the inning C. Johnson, Noon and Moline walked and scored. K. Johnson had a big 2-RBI groundout with Moline scoring the tying run with great hustle and heads up baserunning. The Huskies scored another run in the bottom of the inning to again take the lead. In the top of the fifth Felstul wasted no time cranking a leadoff home run to left center to tie it back up. Johnston then drilled a double into the left field corner. Proudfoot put the Otters back on top with an RBI groundout plating Johnston. Owen Johnson singled and scored the game's final run on a WP before coming on to slam the door on the Huskies pitching a clean 1-2-3 fifth inning. K. Johnson started the game on the hill for the Otters with Jenc and O. Johnson coming on in relief.
With the victories the Otters moved to 25-6-1 on the season. Felstul continued his tear at the plate, raising his batting average to an eye-popping .776. He will lead this scrappy family of Otters into the state tourney July 23-25 in Mankato.
Hit leaders for the Otters were Johnston (3), Felstul (3); K. Johnson (2), Jenc (2), O. Johnson (2), Youngberg (2) and Noon (2); and Proudfoot (1), Schierer (1), Heruth (1) and C. Johnson (1).
