The Fergus Falls 10U baseball team hosted two excellent Fargo baseball teams Saturday out at Delagoon. The Otters prevailed against the Fargo 61’s 3-2 then lost to West Fargo 17-11 in Game 2.
Game 1 was a pitchers duel with great defense on both sides. The 61’s got on the board first scoring a pair of runs in the second inning. In the bottom of the third the Otters tied the game at two as Weston Youngberg and Jude Moline walked. They came around to score as Owen Johnson destroyed a two out two strike pitch for a triple to left center to tie the score. The Otters took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Easton Misegades walked, he advanced to third on a Frank Schierer single, then scored on a wild pitch. Dexter Felstul took the hill for the Otters and held the high power 61’s to two runs as he went the distance striking out four in another masterful performance.
Game 2 got off to a rough start for the Otters as they dug themselves a deep hole by the second inning. Down 10-0 the Otters battled back scoring runs in every inning but the first. In the second the Otters got on the board as Gus Proudfoot scored on a Moline single. The Otters tacked on two more runs in the third as Hayden Heruth and Owen Johnson scored on an Isaac Jenc RBI groundout and Felstul single. In the bottom of the fourth the Otters got the score back to 11-9 when Proudfoot, Youngberg, Landon Noon and Moline all walked to start the inning. The Otters then got four straight RBI singles by O. Johnson, Jenc, Felstul and Misegades. West Fargo rattled off six runs of their own in the fifth. The Otters continued to battle scoring two more runs to close out the scoring on Cade Johnson and Proudfoot singles followed by a two RBI groundout by Noon.
These young Otters have a lot of fight as they battled all morning against two great teams. The Otters next play Wednesday evening as they square off in a doubleheader at Wahpeton.
Hit leaders for the Otters were (4) Felstul, (2) Misegades, O. Johnson, Jenc, (1) Proudfoot, C. Johnson, Schierer, Moline and Noon.
