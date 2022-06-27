The Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team won the consolation championship in Swanville this past Saturday.
The Otters dropped a heartbreaker in the opening round of bracket play against a talented Pierz team 6-5. Fergua got on the board in the top of the first with Dexter Felstul hammering a pitch over the centerfield fence for a solo home run. The Otters tacked on another run with Landon Noon walking and coming around to score on a wild pitch.
Fergus Falls added to their lead in the top of the third when Isaac Jenc singled and came around to score on a fielder’s choice by Noon. The Otters held a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth when Pierz stormed back to take the lead 4-3. Pierz added two more in the bottom of the fifth to stretch their lead to 6-3.
The Otters didn’t go quietly and mounted a comeback in the top of the sixth. Felstul led off the inning with a solo home run over the right field fence to cut the lead to two. Chase Johnston singled and came around to score on Hayden Heruth’s double to cut the lead to one. Fergus scratched and clawed but couldn’t tie the game. Beau Schlosser played solid defense for the Otters and drew a key walk in the game. Because of the loss, they went into the consolation bracket.
In game two, the Otters faced a familiar foe in Morris and tamed the Tigers 13-3. They put three runs across in the top of the first with Jenc reaching and scoring on Noon’s single, Felstul walking and scoring on Johnston’s fielder’s choice and Noon singling and scoring on Weston Youngberg’s single. The Otters tacked four more on the board in the second (all with two outs!) with Cade Johnson walking and scoring on Jenc’s single, Felstul doubled and scored Gus Proudfoot (who had walked) and Jenc. Felstul scored on a passed ball.
In the third, the Otters added another with Heruth walking and coming around to score on a passed ball. Next inning, Jenc and Felstul singled and Noon walked to load the bases. Jenc and Felstul both came around to score on Johnston’s fielder’s choice. The Otters wrapped up the scoring in the sixth with Proudfoot walking and Jenc singling and both coming around to score on Felstul’s double. Noon scored Felstul on a fielder’s choice. Jenc started for the Otters and pitched two and two thirds innings while striking out four. Proudfoot came in and pitched excellent in relief with only giving up two hits and striking out six in three and a third.
With the win, the Otters moved on to the consolation championship against Minnewaska and swamped the Lakers 9-6. The Lakers scored three runs in the top of the first but the Otters showed their resiliency by scoring four times in the bottom of the first to take the lead. In the home half, Jenc reached on an error and scored on Felstul’s double. Johnston singled in Felstul. Youngberg singled in Noon and Heruth singled in Johnston in the inning. The Lakers responded by scoring two in the top of the second to take the lead, but Fergus responded again by scoring four times. Jenc singled and Felstul got hit by a pitch in the inning and both came around to score on the same passed ball with some heads up baserunning by Felstul. Landon Noon walked in the inning and came around to score and Johnston also scored in the inning.
The Otters wrapped up the scoring in the bottom of the third with Johnson walking and coming around to score on Felstul’s single. Also in the game, Jace Kremeier roped a single for the Otters and Antwone Danielson smashed a double that one hopped the left-center field fence. Heruth came in relief of Johnston in the game and shut the door on the Lakers by pitching two innings and only giving up two hits and striking out three.
Hitting leaders for the Otters in the tournament were Felstul with seven hits in seven at bats with two walks, one hit by pitch and eight RBIs, Jenc with five hits and two RBIs, Heruth with three hits and two RBIs, Youngberg with two hits and three RBIs, Johnston with two hits and three RBIs, Danielson with two hits, Noon with one hit and three RBIs and Kremeier with one hit.