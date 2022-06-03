On a beautiful Wednesday evening for baseball, the Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team split with the Fargo 61’s, winning the first game 15-3 and dropping the second game 12-7.
Dexter Felstul toed the rubber for the Otters in game one and dominated the 61’s in his three innings by not allowing a run, giving up one hit and striking out seven.
Fergus struck in the bottom of the first with Isaac Jenc and Felstul walking and coming around to score on Chase Johnston’s two-out single. Beau Schlosser then doubled in Johnston.
The Otters tacked on five more in the second with Cade Johnson walking and scoring, Gus Proudfoot singling and scoring, Jenc reaching on an error and scoring, Felstul getting hit by a pitch and scoring and Landon Noon walking and coming around to score. As he did in the first, Johnston singled in two of the runs in the second.
In the third, the Otters tacked on four more with Jace Kremeier walking and Johnson singles and both were hit home on Jenc’s single. Felstul doubled in Jenc and came around to score on a passed ball. FF wrapped up the scoring in the fourth with Kremeier singling and scoring on Jenc’s single. Johnson walked and he and Jenc came around to score on Felstul’s triple.
The Otters dropped a back and forth game in the nightcap. The 61’s scored twice in the top of the first but the Otters came back in the bottom of the second when Johnston singled and came around to score on Antwone Danielson’s bullet over the center fielder’s head.
Fargo scored three in the top of the third to take the lead but the Otters showed their resiliency when Johnson, Proudfoot and Jenc all walked and came around to score on Felstul’s triple to the right-center gap. The Otters scored once each in the fourth and fifth innings with Schlosser singling and coming around to score in the fourth and Noon singling and coming around to score in the fifth on Johnston’s booming triple.
The Otters are 6-6 on the year and travel to Breckenridge on Monday night to take on the Cowboys.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone