The Fergus Falls 11U baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep Breckenridge on Tuesday by the scores of 9-0 and 17-2.
In Game 1, the 11U’ers jumped on Breckenridge with four runs in the first inning. Caleb Fronning, Nolan Felstul and Josh Horgen all singled and scored, while Jacob Jenc walked and scored. In the second, the Otters tacked on four more runs with Levi Budke and Benett Thielke walking and coming around to score and Fronning and Krein both collecting hits and scoring. The Otters scored their final run in the fourth with Budke scoring.
Kadyn Zender toed the rubber and pitched four scoreless innings picking up the win. Josh Horgen closed the game with a scoreless fifth.
Leading Fergus Falls at the plate was Fronning with two hits, while Felstul, Krein, Zender, Horgen, John Abrahams and Kellen Funkhouser all with a hit.
In the second game, Fergus Falls collected 19 hits on the way to a 15-run victory.
Fergus Falls scored two in the first with Fronning and Zender singling and scoring. The Otters broke the game open in the second with Hunter Welle, Budke, Thielke, Fronning and Felstul getting on base and touching the plate. The 11U team added one run in the third with Horgen scoring. In the fourth, Funkhouser, Thielke, Fronning, Felstul and Krein all got hits and scored, while adding four more in the fifth as Funkhouser, Fronning, Krein and Zender scoring.
Leading the way at the plate in the nightcap were Fronning, Felstul and Thielke with 3 hits, while Krein, Zender, Horgen and Funkhouser with 2 hits.
Thielke picked up the win pitching two innings, before handing the ball off to a collecting of relievers including Fronning, Felstul and Krein.
The 11U team will travel to Fargo this weekend to compete in a tournament.
