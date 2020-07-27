The Fergus Falls 11U baseball team rebounded after a tough outing against West Fargo last week to sweep Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Thursday, July 23, in Fergus Falls 6-3 and 5-1.
In Game 1, the Otters wasted no time jumping on the board as Caleb Fronning lead off with an inside-the-park home run in the first. Nolan Felstul and Kadyn Zender both followed with singles and came around to score. In the bottom of the third, it was more of the same as Benett Thielke doubled and came around to score on Fronning’s second home run of the game. For those fans at home, if you haven’t seen Fronning run around the bases, it is a sight to see. After Fronning clubbed his second home run, Felstul singled and came around to score.
Fronning led the 11U team with two home runs, while Nolan Felstul also had two hits.
Brody Krein started on the mound and pitched three solid innings while only giving up three hits and striking out four. Josh Horgen closed the door on D-G-F by pitching the last two innings and striking out five.
In the second game, Nolan Felstul started on the bump and threw three shutout innings while only giving up one hit. Fronning came in for the last two innings to slam the door with four strikeouts.
Offensively, the Otters kept it rolling. In the first, Nolan Felstul walked and came around to score, while Jacob Jenc did the same in the second. The Otters put the game away in the third with Fronning singling and scoring on Nolan Felstul’s double and Krein tripling and scoring Nolan Felstul. Krein came around to score on a passed ball.
Hitting leaders for the Otters in Game 2 were Fronning with a single, Nolan Felstul with a double, Krein with a triple, Zender with a single and John Abrahams with a single.
“I am proud of the way these young players rebounded after a tough outing with West Fargo last week,” coach Chad Felstul said. “The Otters cleaned up the mistakes made last week and played a solid all-around game with every player contributing.”
The Otters have a tune-up with Breckenridge at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home at Grotto Park, before going to Fargo for a tournament this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.