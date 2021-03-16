The Fergus Falls 12U B girls hockey team had a strong outing as they placed third out of seven teams, earning themselves a trip to regionals.
The girls started out strong in Game 1 against Alexandria as Kalysta Arndt put the Otters in front 1-0 with the assist by Atleigh Shol and Abby Schuman. Alexandria countered with two goals of their own giving them a 2-1 lead after period No. 1. Unfortunately, that was all the scoring the Otters would do in Game 1. Alexandria put one more goal up in each of the next two periods as the Otters fell 4-1 to Alexandria.
The Otters looked to rebound in Game 2 as they squared up against Moorhead Orange and that’s exactly what they did. The Otters came out with a vengeance as they put up five unanswered goals to take down Moorhead 5-0. Schuman and Arndt had a pair of goals in the game and Shol had one. Assisting in the goals were; Shol twice, Anna Sem, Ella Dirkman and Ava Thompson.
The Otter girls now had their opportunity to get some payback as they played Alexandria again in the third place matchup. Alexandria got the scoring started early in period number one as they took a 1-0 lead. However, it was all Otters after that! The Otters dug down deep and scored five straight goals to move onto the regional tournament after defeating Alexandria by a score of 5-1. All five goals came from five different players; Schuman, Thompson, Sem, Atley Duckwitz and Arndt. Thompson, Arndt and Shol all picked up an assist. Congratulations to the 12U B girls as they move onto regionals this weekend in Bemidji. Good luck and go Otters.
