The Fergus Falls 12U baseball team closed out their summer travel season on Tuesday night in Alexandria, taking on the host Alexandria 12U AAA baseball team. The two teams faced off earlier in the season with the Otters edging the Cardinals 11-7 but Alexandria would avenge that early season loss and nip the visitors 6-1 in a well played baseball game at Fillmore Park.
The Cardinals scored first and didn't look back, notching three runs in the bottom of the first inning and adding additional runs in the second, third and fifth innings. The Otters’ only offense came when Parker Thielke led off the top of the third inning with a triple, and later scored when Drew Butler grounded out to first base. The Otters would threaten again in the top of the sixth, with a leadoff single by Butler and one out walks issued to Brant Scheuerman and Jacob Fronning, loading the bases. However, the Otters were unable to manage another run against the solid defense and stingy pitching of the Cardinal battery.
The Otters were limited to three hits during the game with Thielke (1-2, 3B, R), Butler (1-2, RBI), and Isaiah Holmes (1-2) managing one hit apiece.
The Otters sent three different pitchers to the mound with Ethan Swedberg suffering the loss, going two innings, yielding four hits, four runs, while walking two and striking out two Cardinal hitters. Micah Johnson came in relief, providing two strong innings, allowing only two hits, a run and two K’s. Jackson Conklin rounded out the battery with one inning pitched, allowing one run on two hits and a strikeout.
The 12U ended their short season with a 9-5 record. Coaches Shane Thielke, Dave Saggerhorn, Ryan Johnson and Justis Saggerhorn were proud of the effort of the players this summer and look forward to the future of the program. Dave Saggerhorn commented, “We saw a lot of great things in a short amount of time from this group of kids. It will be fun to see them in a full season next summer!”
