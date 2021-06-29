The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team took third at the Swanville Tournament on Saturday, June 26. The Otters beat Little Falls 5-0, lost to Pierz 12-6 in the semifinals, and beat Upsala Swanville Area 12-2 in the third-place game.
Against Little Falls, the Otters received strong pitching performances from Josh Horgen (4 IP, 0 hits, 5 Ks) and Caleb Fronning (2 IP, 1 hit, 5 Ks). In the bottom of the first, Nolan Felstul put the Otters on the board with a solo home run over the right-field fence. The Otters tacked on another run in the 3rd with Fronning getting hit by a pitch and Benett Thielke doubling Fronning home. In the fourth, the Otters put the game away with three runs with Brody Krein singling and score, Jacob Jenc singling, and Horgen sending a blast over the centerfield fence scoring Kadyn Zender.
In the semifinals, the Otters came out flat but fought back against Pierz to cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth. In the first, Felstul jacked another home run. In the fourth, Fronning and Thielke singled and scored, Felstul doubled and scored, and Krein singling in Felstul. Felstul ended the scoring for the Otters in the sixth with a two-run home run over the left center-field fence.
The Otters came ready to play in the third-place game with Fronning doubling and coming around to score on a past ball, Thielke waled and came around to score on Felstul’s double, Jenc walked and scored, Horgen singled and scored, Logan Schoon scoring, and John Abrahams singling in Schoon and Horgen. The Otters tacked three more on in the second with Kellen Funkhouser singling and scoring, Fronning walking and scoring and Thielke scoring. Hunter Welle reached in the third and scored. The Otters rounded out the scoring in the fourth with Krein singling and scoring and Jenc singling and scoring. Thielke pitched a very efficient complete game for the Otters.
Hitting leaders for the Otters in the tournament were Felstul with five hits (3 HRs, 2 2Bs), Fronning (2b) and Krein with four, Jenc, Horgen (HR) and Thielke (2b) with three, Funkhouser with two, Schoon and Abrahams with a hit.
The Otters are 17-4 on the season with their next games on Thursday against the West Fargo Rattlers.
