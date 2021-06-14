The Fergus Falls 12U Otters swept Morris by the scores of 6-2 and 22-12 in Morris on Thursday night.
In Game 1, the Otters received a stellar pitching performance from Nolan Felstul who pitched a complete game and struck out seven in five innings of work. The Otters wasted no time getting on the board when Benett Thielke walked and came around to score on a Nolan Felstul single in the first. The Otters tacked on two more in the top of the third when Caleb Fronning singled and came around to score on a Thielke smash down the left field line for an inside-the-park home run. The Otters wrapped up scoring in the top of the fourth when Josh Horgen tripled and scored, Dexter Felstul walked and scored, and Kellen Funkhouser singled and scored.
Game 2 featured a barnburner between the two teams as the Otters had to come back from a 6-0 deficit to rally and win the game. The Otters came into the bottom of the fourth down 12-6 but pushed across 16 runs in the bottom of the fourth to win it. The fourth saw all 10 Otters cross the plate with Horgen collecting two singles in the inning, John Abrahams walked, Dexter Felstul doubled and singled in the inning, Funkhouser singled, Fronning bombed an inside-the-park home run to center and singled in the inning, Thielke smoked two doubles in the fourth, Nolan Felstul singled and doubled in the inning, and Logan Schoon, Jacob Jenc and Kadyn Zender all walked. Dexter Felstul, Funkhouser, Fronning, Thielke, Nolan Felstul and Horgen all scored twice in the inning.
Hitting leaders for the doubleheader were Fronning with six hits, Nolan Felstul with five hits, Thielke with four hits, Horgen with four hits, Funkhouser with three hits, Dexter Felstul with two hits, Jenc, Schoon, and Zender, with one hit.
“I am really proud of how the boys didn’t give up after being down big to start the game,” said coach Chad Felstul. “They continued to battle and showed their mettle by coming away victorious.”
With the two wins, the Otters move to 15-2 on the season. Up next, the Otters travel to Brainerd on June 17 for a doubleheader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.