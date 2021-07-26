The Fergus Falls 12U Otters baseball team traveled to Sartell on July 23 for the MSF State Tournament. The Otters ended their season after losing in the first bracket-play game.
Fergus Falls started their pool-play games with a convincing 12-2 win over Redwood Falls on the back of a brilliant pitching performance by Benett Thielke. The Otters wasted no time in the first with Caleb Fronning singeling and coming around to score on Nolan Felstul’s single. Felstul scored on Jacob Jenc’s single. The Otters added two more in the second when Hunter Welle doubled and came around to score on Fronning’s single. The Otters tacked on four more in the third with Brody Krein, Jenc, Kadyn Zender and John Abrahams all getting hits and coming around to score. Fronning, Zender and Abrahams scored the final three runs for the Otters.
After the win in Game 1, the Otters needed a win in Game 2 against Morris to advance to the championship bracket. Fronning led off the game with a walk and came around to score on Thielke’s groundout. Krein singled and came around to score on Jenc’s single. The Otters put two more on the board in the second when Zender singled and scored and Kellen Funkhouser walked and scored. Morris battled back with four in the third and one in the fourth to take the lead. The Otters came to bat in the top of the fifth needing one run to tie. The Otters were down to their last out when Thielke singled and scored on Krein’s single to tie the game. Felstul and Krein both scored on a passed ball to put the Otters up 7-5. Fronning came in to close the door in the fifth and put the Otters to 2-0 in the tournament. Josh Horgen pitched very well for four innings to keep the Otters in the game.
With the win against Morris, the Otters were guaranteed the No. 1 seed out of their pool for bracket play before their last pool play against Richfield. The Otters used the final pool-play game as a tune up for bracket play. As they have done in the first two games, the Otters jumped on the board in the top of the first when Thielke missed a home run by mere inches and had to settle for a double off the fence and then came around to score. Felstul then singled and scored on Jenc’s sacrifice fly. The Otters were held in check until the fourth when Krein hit a home run over the center field fence. The Otters, down 6-3 going into the top of the fifth, showed some life with Horgen walking and coming around to score and Zender singeling and scoring.
In bracket play, the Otters matched up against a very tough Marshall Black team. Again, the Otters scored twice in the top of the first when Fronning and Thielke singled and came around to score on Felstul’s double. Marshall Black responded in a big way and scored eight in the bottom of the first. The Otters settled down after a rough first inning. Krein, Fronning and Felstul all pitched in the game with Felstul pitching the final two innings and only had one baserunner due to a walk. In the fourth, the Otters showed some life when Fronning doubled and scored on Thielke’s single and Krein singled in Thielke. The Otters couldn’t quite come back all the way. Marshall Black ended up in the championship game after winning two more on Sunday. Results for the championship were not available at the time of submission.
Hitting leaders for the tournament were: Fronning and Krein with six hits, Thielke with five hits, Felstul, Jenc, and Zender with four hits, Horgen, Abrahams and Welle with two hits, and Funkhouser and Logan Schoon with one hit.
The Otters completed a very successful season with a 23-7 record. The Otters were coached by Chad Felstul, Darren Krein and Dick Felstul.
