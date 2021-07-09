The Fergus Falls Otters 12U team hosted the Moorhead Spuds 12U team on Thursday night at Delagoon for a doubleheader. Under a beautiful night for baseball, the young Otters came away victorious by the scores of 11-7 and 8-7.
In the first game, the Otters struck first in the bottom of the second when Jacob Jenc lead off the inning with a triple and came around to score on Josh Horgen’s ground out. The Otters nudged the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third when John Abrahams walked and came around to score on Caleb Fronning’s single. The Spuds came roaring back in the top of the fourth by scoring four runs to put the visitors up 4-2. The Otters showed their resiliency by scoring five times in the bottom of the fourth. Nolan Felstul lead off the inning and was plunked with a pitch and came around to score, Brody Krein singled and scored, Jenc doubled and scored, Kellen Funkhouser reached on an error, stole second, and scored, and Kadyn Zender tripled and scored on Hunter Welle’s groundout. The Spuds came back with two more in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to one (7-6) but the Otters scored four more in the bottom of the fifth when Logan Schoon walked and scored, Fronning singled and scored, Benett Thielke walked and scored, and Krein reached on an error and scored.
In the second game, the Otters were the visitors and scored twice in the first inning with Felstul singling and coming around to score on Krein’s double, and Jenc sending Krein home with a single. The Otters scored five more in the third to seal with win. In the inning, Abrahams, Thielke, Felstul, and Jenc all singled and scored and Krein came around to score on a fielder’s choice. The Otters ended the scoring in the fifth with Thielke scoring on Felstul’s sacrifice fly.
Jenc played a great two games for the Otters collecting five hits and earning the save by setting the Spuds down in order in the bottom of the sixth. Hitting leaders for the doubleheader were Jenc with five hits, Fronning, Felstul, Krein, Zender, Abrahams with two hits each, and Thielke, Horgen, Schoon, with one hit each.
With the wins, the Otters improve to 19-5. The Otters have one regular season game left against Wahpeton on July 15 at Delagoon before travelling to Sartell for the MSF state tournament on July 23-25.
