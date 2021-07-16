The Fergus Falls 12U hosted Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Thursday night and swept the visiting team by the scores of 9-3 and 10-2.
In the first game, Caleb Fronning led off with a single, stole second, and came around to score on Benett Thielke’s groundout. In the second, the Otters tacked on two more with Jacob Jenc singling and coming around to score on Josh Horgen’s double. Horgen also scored in the inning. In the third, Logan Schoon led off with a single, stole second, and came around to score on Thielke’s single.
In the fourth, John Abrahams singled and came around to score on Dexter Felstul’s single. The Otters wrapped up scoring in the bottom of the fifth with Thielke, Nolan Felstul and Brody Krein all singling and scoring. Krein pitched three no-hit innings in the first game while striking out six. Horgen pitched the final three innings and struck out four.
In the second game, the Otters jumped ahead of Wahpeton in the bottom of the first with Kellen Funkhouser walking and scoring, Dexter Felstul singling and scoring, and Logan Schoon singling and scoring. The Otters added three more in the second with Nolan Felstul, Krein and Horgen all singling and scoring before Funkhouser was hit by a pitch and came around to score. In the bottom of the fifth, Fronning walked and scored, Nolan Felstul singled and scored, and Krein doubled and scored. Nolan Felstul started on the bump for the Otters and pitched three no-hit innings. Jenc pitched two innings and struck out five, and Thielke pitched a clean sixth with two strikeouts.
Hitting leaders for the Otters in the doubleheader were Krein with four hits, Nolan Felstul, Jacob Jenc, Josh Horgen, Dexter Felstul, and Logan Schoon with three hits apiece, Thielke with two hits, and Fronning and Abrahams with one hit each.
With the two wins, the young Otters improve to 21-5 on the season and wrap up their season at the MSF state tournament in Sartell on July 23-25.
