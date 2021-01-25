The Fergus Falls girls’ 12UA hockey team hosted the West Fargo Stampede at the Community Arena Jan. 17.
Despite being outshot in the first period, the Otters took an early 2-0 lead with two quick, unassisted goals just 19 seconds apart. First, Averie Tonneson outskated the competition from defense to light the lamp for the Otters. Evelyn Wedll followed suit by scoring on her own setup for the second goal. Shortly thereafter, the Stampede halved the gap to one to close the first period.
Where the first period saw lots of action by the net, the second saw the penalty boxes in use, with some great physical hockey from both teams. No goals were scored by either roster and shots on goal were nearly identical from both sides of the ice.
In the third, West Fargo started early to tie the game, scoring in the first two minutes in. After some back and forth, they scored again at the six-minute mark to take the lead. Despite a great final effort and a pulled goalie, the Otters came up just short of sending the match to overtime.
Fergus Falls goalies Olivia Jurgens and Ella Sem combined for 26 saves in matchup, which ended with a final score of 3-2.
The Security State Bank squad consists of Ella Rosa Sem, Brook Zierden, Rachel Debrito, Ava Noon, Shay Katzenmeyer, Katie Bergren, Averie Tonneson, Lydia Johnson, Aubree Nelson, Evelyn Wedll, Maggie Greenagel, Maddie Brimhall and Olivia Jurgens. Coaches are Erik Johnson (EJ), Dan Tonneson and Ben Jurgens, and team manager Tonya Bergren.
