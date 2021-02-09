The Prairie’s Edge Dental 12UA hockey team traveled to Fargo on Jan. 22 for a rematch against the Fargo Freeze 14U B team. The Otters had previously earned a 4-0 victory when the teams first met before the COVID-19 shutdown. Fergus Falls again dominated the ice, returning home with a 4-1 win for the scorebooks.
The following afternoon, the maroon and gold were on home ice for the first of two matchups against Hutchinson. In the first period, the Otter defense used a solid backcheck to keep shots on goal to zero. Meanwhile, the offense got right to work, starting the scoring with two unassisted goals from Rachel DeBrito. In the second, Maddison Brimhall handled the goals for the Otters with two of her own: the first unassisted, the second aided by Maggie Greenagel. In the third, Lydia Johnson made it a full hand of goals for the home team. Goalies Ella Rosa Sem and Olivia Jurgens split the rights to their second shutout of the season. The home team outshot the visiting Tigers 27-8 in the win.
In the Sunday matinee rematch, Hutchinson returned to the community arena. Brimhall fired first for the Prairie’s Edge girls, with a goal assisted by Evelyn Wedll at the 10-minute mark of the first period. After the Tigers evened it up three minutes later, Ava Noon put the Otters back in front with an assist by Greenagel. In the second period, Hutchinson again tied things up briefly before a third home goal by Katie Bergren. Greenagel earned her second assist of the game on the Bergren goal. With a lead of just one, the third period provided for some entertaining hockey for the crowd. The Otters peppered the visiting goalie with 14 total shots in the third alone, with Shay Katzenmeyer finally tickling the twine for the insurance goal (assists from Bergren and DeBrito). Both teams played hard but clean, with both penalty boxes completely vacant. The maroon and gold again outshot the visitors, this time 37-12.
Next up for the 12U A Otters is a double-header against the Bemidji Lumberjacks.
