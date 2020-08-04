EVANSVILLE — The Fergus Falls 13U traveled to Evansville Saturday to compete in the Lake Region Babe Ruth Tournament.
In their first game, the 13U team fell to Parkers Prairie 6-3.
Fergus Falls got on the board first with a run in the second inning after Andrew Klinnert took a walk with the bases loaded. Parkers Prairie responded in the top half of the third with four runs off a grand slam to take a 4-1 lead.
Parkers Prairie added two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles. The 13U’ers responded in the home half as Levi King hit a two-run double to cut the lead in half. Fergus Falls could not find more offense after that as they fell in the opening game.
King led Fergus Falls at the plate going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Garret Kuhn-Rice was saddled with the loss as he pitched three innings and allowed four runs on five hits.
In their second game, the 13U team continued to struggle on offense as Prairire River Baseball Association (PRBA) picked up a 12-2 win.
PRBA would score two runs in the first, four in the third, a run in the fourth and five in the fifth. Fergus Falls scored two runs in the home half of the fifth on sacrifice grounders by Ethan Schwartz and Jaden Miller.
Carston Fronning, Alex Ellison and Klinnert had the lone hits for the 13U’ers.
Isaac Ellison took the loss for Fergus Falls as he pitched an inning, struck out one and allowed two runs on no hits.
