The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team put together an offensive show Wednesday as the home team swept Breckenridge 22-5 and 5-2 in a doubleheader.
In Game 1, the 13U team put up crooked numbers in each at-bat. In the first inning, Fergus Falls scored five runs as they batted through their lineup. Breckenridge responded with four runs of their own in the second, but the 13U’ers would match the run output with four of their own. An eight-run third inning followed by a five-run fourth ended the game after the fifth.
Alex Ellison led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Brock Scheuerman (3), Levi King (2), Carston Fronning (2), Aikhem Bethel, Isaac Iverson, Isaac Ellison, Luke Pearson and Jaden Miller all had RBIs in the game.
Isaac Ellison picked up the win for Fergus Falls in Game 1 pitching two innings, striking out three and allowing one run on one hit. Fronning also closed out the game pitching three innings, striking out three and giving up two hits.
In a short Game 2, Fergus Falls would score five runs on two hits on the way to claim the three-run win.
Breckenridge would score first with an RBI single in the first, but again Fergus Falls would answer as Fronning ripped an RBI single to tie in the home half. The 13U team took the lead in the second as Iverson and Aiden Schake scored on wild pitches. Breckenridge would add one more run in the third, while Jack Ratz and Robert Ehlert scored on a wild pitch and an error for Fergus Falls in the bottom of the third.
Fronning led Fergus Falls from the dish going 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Bethel would get the win pitching three innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.