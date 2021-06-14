The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team outscored their opponents 57-19 in four games and went 4-0 over the weekend and won the 13U AA division defeating Royalton, Prior Lake, Renner, South Dakota, and the West Fargo Suite Shots.
In the first game versus Royalton on Friday, the Otters had a slow start and found themselves trailing 7-4 going into their last at-bat but that was the last time the Otters would trail all weekend as they batted around the order, scoring eight runs in the frame. The Otters belted out nine hits, six of them in their last at-bat and Hunter Powers came in to slam the door, striking out the side in the home half of the inning to secure the 12-7 victory.
Parker Thielke and Brant Scheuerman led the offense with two hits apiece and Powers, Holden Stenstrom, Cam Weiderich, Jackson Conklin, and Boston Rosin each had one hit.
Three pitchers combined for the winning effort were Conklin (2.2IP, 8H, 5R, 4ER, 2BB, 5K), Weiderich (1.1IP, 1H, 2R,1ER, 2BB, 1K) and Powers (1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 3K).
On Saturday, the Otters faced Prior Lake and picked up where they left off on Friday, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings and cruising to a 13-4 victory. The stellar pitching performance of Ethan Swedberg and error-free defense was all the Otters needed to take home the win. Rowan Cheshire, Boston Rosin and Quinn-Wynn Sheldon led the Otter hitters, with two hits apiece. The Otters managed 13 hits with Thielke, Powers, Weiderich, Scheuerman, Stenstrom and Swedberg all adding hits to the box score.
Swedberg’s pitching line was exceptional, earning the victory on the hill (7IP, 9H, 4R, 4ER, 4BB, 3K).
On Sunday, the Otters were set to face Renner, South Dakota, the other undefeated team in round-robin format, making their first of two games on Sunday the championship game. The Otters did not disappoint and routed their opponent 13-3 in five innings. After scoring one run in the top of the first inning on singles by Thielke and Cheshire, the Otters were tied 1-1 going into the top of the second and that’s when the offensive boost pushed across five runs for a 6-1 lead. Four straight hits to start the inning with singles from Wiederich, Wynn-Sheldon, a double by Jacob Fronning, and a single by Scheurman provided the momentum and took all the energy from the Renner dugout. The Otters had a 15-hit attack, leading to the 13-3 victory behind another stellar pitching performance, this time by Micah Johnson who was able to go 4 2/3 innings before pitch count forced a change with Powers recording the final out. Johnson helped himself at the plate, going 3-3 (2B, 3RBI). Wynn-Sheldon also put in a three-hit effort, continuing his strong weekend at the plate. Joining Johnson and Wynn-Sheldon with multihit games were Thielke (2-for-4), Fronning (2-for-2), and Cheshire (2-for-3). Wiederich, Scheuerman and Conklin also had hits in the game.
Pitching lines for the Otters were Johnson (4.2IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 5BB, 8K) and Powers (0.1IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1K).
The final game of the tournament on Sunday afternoon may have seemed meaningless, but the Otters wanted to close out the tournament undefeated and take home the undisputed hardware. They did not disappoint, shutting West Fargo out in the top of the first and then the Otters exploded for 16 runs in the bottom of the first only needing two at-bats to win by a score of 19-2 in three innings. West Fargo seemed to be out of pitching allowing eight hits and 11 walks in the first two innings. Scheuerman and Wynn-Sheldon each had two hits with Johnson, Powers, Weiderich and Cheshire each with one hit. Conklin returned to the hill for his second start of the tournament, limiting West Fargo to two hits in three innings of work, while also striking out three.
In a tournament that seemed to be all about baseball, there was much more to this experience than winning baseball games. The Liam G. Medd Memorial Tournament was honoring the life of a teenager, Liam G. Medd from Fargo, who died by suicide in February of 2021. His parents attended the tournament and after each game they awarded one player from each team with a Sportsmanship Award for hustle, grit, and attitude. These awards were based on a nomination from the opposing team and awarded by Liam’s parents, Elizabeth and Todd Medd, at home plate at the conclusion of every game. Jackson Conklin was recognized three times for this honor and Micah Johnson was also recognized. The coaches are very proud of their entire team and the two individuals deserve this recognition.
The 13U Otters are coached by David Sagerhorn, Ryan Johnson and Shane Thielke.
