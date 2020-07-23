The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team recorded a doubleheader split with Prairie River Baseball Association (PRBA) Wednesday.
In Game 1, the 13U’ers held off PRBA for a 9-8 victory.
Fergus Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added a solo run in the fourth. PRBA finally made a dent on the scoreboard in the fifth with a run of their own.
The 13U team looked to be in the driver’s seat with a five-run inning in the sixth to push the lead to 9-1. PRBA did not throw in the towel as they were patient at the plate and added clutch hitting to score four runs in the home half and three more in the seventh. Fergus Falls held on with two outs and bases loaded before getting PRBA to ground out ending the game.
Levi King led the 13U’ers at the plate going 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Teammate Jaden Miller knocked in two runs in the game.
Garrett Kuhn-Rice picked up the win pitching three innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Carston Fronning got the save pitching 2 ⅓ innings, striking out two and allowing one run on one hit.
PRBA carried its offense over in the second game as they took a 6-1 victory.
PRBA would score two runs in the first inning and score four more in the third. The 13U team’s lone run came in the fourth on a Fronning groundout that scored Levi Larson.
Miller recorded the only hits for Fergus Falls in the game going 2-for-2.
Alex Ellison took the loss on the mound pitching two innings, striking out three and allowing two runs.
