The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team used a late inning surge to down Parkers Prairie 5-2 Wednesday.

Parkers Prairie would take an early lead as they scored a run in the second inning. Fergus Falls responded in the home half of the third with their own run, but Parkers Prairie would plate another run in the fourth.

The 13U team tied the game in the fifth and closed the door on Parkers Prairie with three runs in the sixth.

Jack Ratz collected two RBIs for Fergus Falls in the win, while teammate Andrew Klinnert led the team at the dish with two hits.

The 13U’ers will travel to take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

