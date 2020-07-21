In a Monday doubleheader, Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Nelson baseball team went 0-1-1 in two games against Prairie River Baseball Association (PRBA) Team 1.
In Game 1, PRBA scored in each inning to cruise to a 13-3 win.
PRBA plated single runs in the first and third, four runs in the second, a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth and three runs in the sixth. Team Nelson’s run production came with three runs in the third.
Will Gronwold took the loss on the mound pitching 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on two hits.
Will Gronwold, Shane Zierden, Griff Babolian, Riley Pesek, Eli Tollerson and Ethan Gronwold each had a hit in the game.
In the second game, the team would end with a 9-9 tie.
Team Nelson struck first with a run in the third, but fell behind as PRBA scored five in the home half. In the fourth, an eight-run onslaught by Fergus Falls put them in the driver’s seat.
But with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth, PRBA ended the game in a tie.
Babolian led Team Nelson at the plate with three hits, four stolen bases and two RBIs. Zierden also had two hits for Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.