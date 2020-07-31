The Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Nelson baseball team played a tale of two games as they split with the Prairie River Baseball Association (PRBA) and Breckenridge Thursday at DeLagoon Park.
In the first game, Team Nelson rallied from an early deficit to upend PRBA 10-6.
Fergus Falls plated a run in the top of the first, but saw PRBA respond with three in the home half. Team Nelson flipped the script on PRBA as they scored a run in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and solo runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
PRBA could not squelch the momentum as Team Nelson grabbed the win.
Brayden Nelson led the Fergus Falls hitters at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Teammate Ethan Gronwold would collect two hits and pick up the win as he pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out six.
Both teams struggled defensively as Team Nelson committed six errors, while PRBA had five errors.
In their second game, Team Nelson continued their defensive struggles and did not find its clutch hitting from the previous game as they fell 9-0 to Breckenridge.
Leighton Buckmeier and Brayden Nelson led the 14/15U hitters with two hits apiece.
