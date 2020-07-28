The Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Nelson baseball team recorded a doubleheader sweep over Parkers Prairie Monday.
In what looked to be a back and forth battle, Team Nelson pulled away in Game 1 to record a 15-6 victory over Parkers Prairie.
Parkers Prairie struck first with two runs in the opening frame. Team Nelson responded with a run in the home half, but quickly found themselves down 6-1 after an inning and a half.
But while Parkers Prairie’s offense burned out fast, the 14/15U team was consistent as they scored a run in the third, five runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth and four in the sixth to seal the win.
Will Gronwold led Fergus Falls at the plate as he recorded four hits and six RBIs. Teammate Andrew Heacox collected three hits and two RBIs in the win.
In the second game, a three-run fourth inning gave Team Nelson the sweep with a 4-1 victory.
Team Nelson would plate a run in the second to take an early lead, but Parkers Prairie tied the game in the top of the fourth. The short-lived tie ended in the home half of the inning as Fergus Falls scored three unanswered runs on the way to the win.
Will Gronwold again led Team Nelson from the dish with two hits and an RBI, while Shane Zierden also knocked in a run.
Leighton Buckmeier got the win pitching all five innings and striking out 10.
