Three big innings gave the Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson baseball team a 13-3 victory over Parkers Prairie Thursday.
After falling behind 3-1 after the first inning, Team Swanson scored two runs in the fourth, sixth in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Riston Albert led the team at the plate going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Brandon Brown, Abe Hylden, Kellen Stenstrom and Ben Swanson each had two hits.
Fergus Falls also had 12 stolen bases in the game with Bo Bring leading with three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.