Three big innings gave the Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson baseball team a 13-3 victory over Parkers Prairie Thursday.

After falling behind 3-1 after the first inning, Team Swanson scored two runs in the fourth, sixth in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Riston Albert led the team at the plate going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Brandon Brown, Abe Hylden, Kellen Stenstrom and Ben Swanson each had two hits.

Fergus Falls also had 12 stolen bases in the game with Bo Bring leading with three.

